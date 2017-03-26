Newtown Police seek more analysis of possible pipe bombs

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) – Newtown Police say a substance found in two devices has been sent to a forensic laboratory to determine if it’s part of a pipe bomb.

The objects were discovered Friday evening after an officer was sent to a South Main Street trailer park for a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle. The officer was then shown the two suspicious items.

Newtown Police said in a Facebook posting on Saturday that the immediate area was subsequently cleared. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad arrived and rendered the devices safe.

Police say a brief on-site examination revealed the two devices were filled with “an energetic substance,” which now awaits further analysis.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Newtown Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.