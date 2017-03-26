Holyoke marine to receive high military honors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – High military honors for a local marine. Col. Michael Martin will be promoted to Brigadier General.

Col. Martin is from Holyoke, but lives in Southwick. Col. Martin has been on active duty for more than a decade. He’s done several tours of duty, including in Afghanistan. Serving the country is a family affair. Col. Martin’s son Ryan is also a marine.

This is a photo of them in Afghanistan on Christmas Day of 2009.

22News would like to extend out congratulations to Col. Michael Martin on his promotion to Brigadier General and to thank him for his service to our country.