Harbor Freight Tools may owe you money

(WTNH) — If you shop at Harbor Freight Tools, you may be able to get some of your money back.

Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit that could give shoppers up to 30% back on all of their purchases. The lawsuit was brought on by Dworken & Bernstein due to misleading sales prices. Harbor Freight allegedly advertised merchandise at a “sale” or “compare at” prices, but the goods were never sold at a higher price.

The settlement applies to goods that were purchased from April 8, 2011 through December 15, 2016.

If you kept your itemized receipts, you can submit a claim. You’ll get a minimum of 20% of the amount you saved in cash or 30% of that amount on a gift card.

If you haven’t kept your itemized receipts, you can still submit a claim. You can get up to 10% cash back or 12% in gift cards on total purchases of qualifying products.

If you don’t have receipts, you can fill out a form to make a sworn statement confirming your claim. You will get a $10 gift card.

In order to receive payment, you must complete the claim form and mail it or submit it online no later than August 7, 2017.

The western Massachusetts Harbor Freight locations are in West Springfield, Springfield, and Pittsfield.