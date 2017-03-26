Freezing Rain Advisory for parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has put Franklin County, and western parts of Hampshire and Hampden Counties into a Freezing Rain Advisory beginning midnight Sunday through Monday morning until 8 AM.

Pockets of freezing rain are possible throughout the day Sunday, but the best chance for freezing rain will be overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. This will not be a widespread freezing rain but expect pockets of freezing rain through the day and Sunday night. It does not take much freezing rain to make roads and sidewalks hazardous. Untreated surfaces may become slippery. If driving, use caution.

Main concern will be for early Monday morning as people are getting ready to head off to work and school. Leave yourself extra time for out on the roads. Take your time.