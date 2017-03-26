Former patient arranges fundraiser for Springfield’s Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend, a former Shriners Hospital patient expressed her appreciation to the children’s hospital in Springfield, for the care the hospital gave her three years ago, at no cost to the family.

Alexis Lavoie of Ludlow arranged a fundraising thank you party. She told 22News she’s paying it forward to Shriners for everything they did for her.

Alexis’ mom Kellie Lavoie was so proud of her daughter’s gesture. She told 22News, “Alexis decided to spearhead the fundraiser and give back to Shriners, because insurance wouldn’t cover the free surgery that’s needed, so Alexis would have a family fun event to raise the funds to give back to the hospital that other children will be in repair like she was.”

Sunday’s fundraiser was so successful that it may become an annual event to help benefit Springfield’s Shriners Hospital.