Driver crashed into tree in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A car ended halfway up a tree after a crash early this Sunday morning in Hadley.

According to Hadely police department Facebook Page, police were called to the intersection of Rocky Hill Road and Kozera Ave just before 7 o’clock this Sunday morning.

Police say the driver fell asleep, crossed the center line, struck a completely frozen snow bank sending the vehicle airborne, then struck two trees.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

No word if they will face any charges.

