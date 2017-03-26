Driver crashed into tree in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A car ended halfway up a tree after a crash early this Sunday morning in Hadley.
According to Hadely police department Facebook Page, police were called to the intersection of Rocky Hill Road and Kozera Ave just before 7 o’clock this Sunday morning.
Police say the driver fell asleep, crossed the center line, struck a completely frozen snow bank sending the vehicle airborne, then struck two trees.
The driver suffered only minor injuries.
No word if they will face any charges.
Hadley Crash
Hadley Crash x
