Fundraiser held for Pulaski Day Parade in Northampton

The parade date is October 9th, Columbus Day

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pulaski Day Parade in Northampton during October is a highlight of Polish heritage month here in western Massachusetts.

Hundreds of Polish-Americans from the Pioneer Valley attended a fundraising dinner Sunday in Northampton. It’s one of two dinners that help make the parade an annual expression of ethnic pride.

Chairman of the Polish Heritage Committee, Bob Gibowicz, told 22News, “We want to demonstrate to the people in the valley our customs and traditions, and by doing so putting this parade on.”

The Pulaski day parade honors the memory of General Casimir Pulaski, a hero of America’s revolutionary war. The parade through downtown Northampton concludes with a ceremony at the park named in General Pulaski’s honor.

