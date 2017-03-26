20-year-old driver killed when car crashed into tunnel ceiling on Mass Pike

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly traffic accident in Boston has left police wondering how a car went airborne, hitting the ceiling of a Mass Pike tunnel, killing the driver.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike’s eastbound lane, near exit 22. Trooper Eric Papkee found a 2013 Audi A8 that had apparently collided with the ceiling of the tunnel, ripping down wires.

The victim was a twenty-year-old man from Brookline. A female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.