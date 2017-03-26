Big E fairgrounds hosts epilepsy awareness event at Home Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday morning the 22news team wore purple in honor of international purple day for epilepsy awareness. A disorder that one in every 26 people in the United States suffers from.

The Epilepsy Foundation of New England was at the Western Massachusetts Home Show this weekend on the big e fairgrounds to help raise awareness of the disorder.

Wendy Upson of the Epilepsy Foundation of New England told 22News, “People have a lot of fear when they see someone have a seizures for the very first time, I remember the first seizure I witnessed with my daughter I thought she had a stroke.”

She continued to say, “I was petrified I didn’t know what to do. You go to look for support but people really aren’t out there talking about it, you feel very alone. What we’re trying to do is help people get over the fear, how to respond when you see someone have a seizure and get more comfortable with that.”

22news is proud to be a sponsor of the annual Walk for Epilepsy event. It’s coming up next month on April 29th in Springfield. 22news reporter Tamara Sacharzyk will emcee the event, she’s been in inspiration for many who are affected by Epilepsy.