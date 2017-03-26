1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ceiling of tunnel

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured after the car they were in went airborne and struck the ceiling of a tunnel in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say the car was headed east on Route 90 around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when it went into the air near exit 22, tearing down wires and cables in the tunnel. Investigators are still trying to determine how the car went airborne.

Police say 19-year-old Yao Cao, of Chestnut Hill, was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

State police say speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

