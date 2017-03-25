Women’s rights advocates gather at Springfield city hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gathering of dozens of Springfield women echoed many of the issues advanced by women across the country who have voiced their cause in the nation’s capital. Issues reflected in the signs they carried in the shadow of city hall.

Some of the younger women told 22News how they plan to make their voices heard in the spirit of the women who came before them. Elizabeth of Longmeadow said, “I’m seventeen, so I couldn’t vote in the last election, so to stand up for something social is going to make a difference, so if I can’t do it legally through voting, I’m going to do it peacefully with a bunch of people who are advocating the same thing.”

Adriana Collazo of Springfield told 22News, “To me, I feel it’s still discrimination from long ago. So we need our rights to be equal.”

As one organizer expressed to 22News, this weekend’s women’s gathering at the foot of city hall was meant to celebrate, embrace and honor the women of Springfield.