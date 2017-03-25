Verdict turns page in Penn State child molestation scandal

Penn State says the justice system has produced "closure"

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, center, walks with his attorney Sam Silver, center left, from the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2017. Spanier was convicted Friday of hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky, whose arrest a decade later blew up into a major scandal for the university and led to the firing of beloved football coach Joe Paterno. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is trying to turn the corner on the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal, but the former FBI director who authored a scathing report on it more than four years ago says more changes are needed.

A jury’s guilty verdict against Graham Spanier on Friday to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment made him the last of the three former high-ranking administrators to be held criminally culpable for how they handled a 2001 complaint about Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a team shower.

Penn State says the justice system has produced “closure” in the criminal cases that began with Sandusky’s arrest in 2011.

But former FBI director Louis Freeh says Penn State needs “new leadership and vision” and wants Penn State President Eric Barron to resign.

