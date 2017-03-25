Verdict turns page in Penn State child molestation scandal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is trying to turn the corner on the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal, but the former FBI director who authored a scathing report on it more than four years ago says more changes are needed.

A jury’s guilty verdict against Graham Spanier on Friday to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment made him the last of the three former high-ranking administrators to be held criminally culpable for how they handled a 2001 complaint about Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a team shower.

Penn State says the justice system has produced “closure” in the criminal cases that began with Sandusky’s arrest in 2011.

But former FBI director Louis Freeh says Penn State needs “new leadership and vision” and wants Penn State President Eric Barron to resign.