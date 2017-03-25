Vegas Strip shut down with gunman on bus

A hospital spokeswoman said one person has died

Associated Press Published:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

A hospital spokeswoman said one person has died.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available on the shooting.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s