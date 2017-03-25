UMass hosts event for stroke awareness

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Having a stroke isn’t a condition most college students have to be concerned about, but that hasn’t stopped students at UMass Amherst from helping create awareness about the debilitating condition.

On Saturday, members of the Stroke Support Group at UMass provided information as well as inspiration to stroke victims and their families.

Jacquie Kurland, a UMass Professor, told 22News, “We have graduate students in pathology and they get involved in community service, supporting groups that we started seven or eight years ago.”

Among the first fact brought to the student’s attention is that strokes affect nearly 800,000 Americans each year, resulting in the death of nearly 130,000.