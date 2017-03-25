Tuition hike recommended for Connecticut State Universities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is recommending tuition hikes.

The proposal from Mark Ojakian calls for increases of 4 percent each of the next two years at state universities and 2.5 percent at community colleges.

That would raise annual in-state tuition to $10,482 next fall at the system’s four state universities, which does not include the flagship University of Connecticut.

Tuition would increase to $4,276 at 12 community colleges next fall.

The Board of Regents Finance Committee is meeting next week to discuss the proposal and a vote is scheduled for April 6.

Ojakian said Friday that the increase does not close the system’s deficit. He said he wants to keep schools affordable and avoid burdening students more than necessary.