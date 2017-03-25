Top summer vacation destinations for 2017

(NBC) – This year, TripAdvisor’s travelers’ choice awards for destinations ranks New York City number one in the U.S.A. for the seventh consecutive year.

Rounding out the top five are Maui, Hawaii; island of Hawaii, Hawaii; Oahu, Hawaii and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The top destinations were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, over a twelve-month period; as well as traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.