Thousands in London take to streets to protest Brexit plan

A European and British Union flags hang outside Europe House, the European Parliament's British offices, in London, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators are gathering under sunny skies in central London to protest plans for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.

The Unite for Europe march included many carrying EU flags just days before Britain is expected to begin its formal divorce from the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger Article 50 Wednesday, setting the process in motion. Negotiations are expected to take at least two years.

The substantial march follows by three days an attack on Parliament. Organizers considered delaying the march but decided to go ahead.

Anti Brexit campaigners carry flags and banners as they march towards Britain’s parliament in London, Saturday March 25, 2017. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to start the process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday March 29. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Organizers said in a statement that “we will not be intimidated. We will stand in unity and solidarity.”

Britain voted in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU.

 

