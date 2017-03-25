The Ronald McDonald House hosts dinner in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser was held Saturday night at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for ‘the house that love built.’ The Ronald McDonald House.

The tuxedo dinner gala was a casino theme. Appropriate considering the more than 11,000 families who are lucky to be beneficiaries of the Ronald McDonald House and their mission.

They provide support and a home away from home for families whose children are being cared for at the Shriner’s Hospital and Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Pat Sheehy is the president of the Board for the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and he told 22News why the funds raised tonight are so important for the organization’s success, “The McDonald house on Chaplin terrace in Springfield costs us about 550-thousand dollars annually to operate, so these funds tonight, again it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, go towards some of these expenses.”

The Ronald McDonald House prides itself on never turning a family away who can’t pay for services.

More than 60% of their funds come directly from private donations and 22News was proud to be a sponsor for tonight’s fundraising gala.