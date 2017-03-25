Survivor Journeys launches cancer survivor mentoring program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cancer survivors and their families were at Baystate Medical Center Saturday morning for a breakfast, where they learned more about the new cancer survivor mentoring program.

The program is an initiative of cancer survivor Dr. Jay Burton as a part of Survivor Journeys, a nonprofit that offers cancer-specific support groups, and now one-on-one mentoring to those fighting cancer. The program aims to provide support to cancer patients, as well as their families and caregivers, from survivors who have experienced the struggle themselves.

People were invited to Saturday’s free breakfast to learn about the Survivor Journey’s program. They will be able to meet some of the mentors, and hear from support group facilitators and board members.

In addition to the new mentoring program, Survivor Journeys also offers community outreach programs, scholarships, pet therapy and more to support patients and their families as they fight cancer.