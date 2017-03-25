Suburbs challenge magnet school tuition in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A plan by Connecticut’s biggest city to charge suburban districts $3,000 for every student attending city magnet schools is facing a challenge in court.

Several nearby towns have asked a judge to block Bridgeport’s tuition request, and a hearing is scheduled Monday in Superior Court.

The Connecticut Post reports suburban towns sent 606 students to Bridgeport’s magnet schools last year, and the city was reimbursed nearly $4.3 million by the state. A year ago the city received permission from the state education commissioner to charge an additional $3,000 per student.

Magnet schools are public schools that offer specialized training in order to attract more diverse students.

An attorney hired by the Stratford Board of Education said Bridgeport is overbilling suburban districts as a solution to its budget shortfalls.