Snow in western Massachusetts might be melting soon

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of melting snow will be taking place over the next couple of days. Do you know how much snow fell on Western Massachusetts this winter? 22News is working for you with how much snow there is left and why the snow will be melting away so quickly.

After last Tuesday’s Nor’easter, leftover snow is still piled up around parking lots and the sides of roads. But with temperatures finally getting close to average, and the chance for rain in the forecast for a couple days straight, western Massachusetts could be seeing some melting of the snow, or at least what’s leftover for some.

Current snow depth, or leftover snow, in western Massachusetts shows a wide range of different amounts. The lower Pioneer Valley showing the smallest snow depth of anywhere form 1 to 3 inches, places in Franklin County are still seeing 3 to 6 inches, and the Berkshires seeing the most snow depth of anywhere form 9 to 12 inches.

Even though temperatures will be eventually getting up into the 50s, looking into next week, April still brings the chance for snow, average snowfall for April is about 2 inches.

So far this snow season we’ve had about 63 inches of snow, our average here in western Massachusetts is 48 inches. March was the winner for the most snowfall in one month thanks to Tuesday’s Nor’easter.

One man told 22News he has nothing against the snow, but he is ready for spring weather. David Trent, told 22News, “Its a little late in the year I didn’t really mind it cause its pretty and I don’t mind shoveling cause its the only exercise I can get this time of the year besides going to the gym but at the same time I’m ready for spring.”

The snow pack we’re seeing into spring and the rain we’re forecasted to get is helping our on going drought. The extreme part of the drought is gone. Now parts of the Pioneer Valley is dealing with a severe drought and moderate drought conditions. Berkshires are dealing with a moderate drought and just dry conditions now.