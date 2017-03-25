Mental health first aid training given out in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When you think of first aid, what comes to mind? Probably helping someone with a physical injury, but mental health professionals are trying to change how you identify first aid.

On Saturday, people from multiple professions received training on mental health first aid. They learned the warning signs of a mental health disorder and substance use disorders.

Jean Hobbie of the Hatfield Mental Health Awareness Committee, told 22News, “People from all walks of life are here to learn how to recognize and respond and help people in need. We want to help all of us learn how to de-stigmatize mental health. Just as if we had a broken leg we would seek treatment for that broken leg, well if we had a mental health crisis beginning it’s also important to seek treatment.”

Professionals compare it to how CPR training is to prepare non-professionals to help someone experiencing a cardiac crisis. Through this training, attendees will be able to recognize risk factors and warning signs for depression mood disorder and anxiety disorder, along with other mental health issues.

Outreach counselor Husain Mohamed told 22News, “Most of the clients that I work with do have mental health problems, so I came to take this course so I could start to see when problems are starting to happen before it gets serious so I can intervene and help people out before it gets too bad.”

Many professionals believe this training is important, especially for people who work with children. This summer, all of the teachers in the Hatfield school system will go through this training. The training was sponsored by the Hatfield Mental Health Awareness Committee.