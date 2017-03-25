People paying respects to London attack victims

(NBC) – Three days after the London attack, tourists and Londoners continued to come by Westminster bridge and the Parliament Saturday to pay their respects to the victims.

Police officers patrolled the bridge Saturday where Khalid Masood mowed down passers-by on Wednesday, March 22nd, killing four people.

While all roads have been reopened, police trucks blocked some of the gates of the Parliament. People brought flowers and handwritten notes to the square facing the House of Parliament.

Masood drove his rented SUV across the crowded Westminster bridge on Wednesday, striking pedestrians. Then he jumped out and attacked police officer Keith Palmer, who was guarding Parliament, stabbing him to death. Masood was then shot dead by police.

In all, he killed four people and left more than two dozen hospitalized, including some with what have been described as catastrophic injuries.

Many in London on Saturday said they felt safe with the heavy police presence. Some got emotional seeing the tributes to the attack victims.

