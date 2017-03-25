Newborn baby, toddler found stabbed to death in North Carolina

The children's bodies were found in a forest

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby’s 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin tells WRAL the bodies of 4-day-old Genesis Freeman and 2-year-old Serenity Freeman were found Saturday in a forest close to the city of Raeford.

Before they were found, their 30-year-old father Tillman Freeman was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and child endangerment. Authorities said the father refused to cooperate with the investigation into the children’s whereabouts.

Once the bodies of the children were found, Freeman was charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Freeman’s wife was in a local hospital when the children disappeared.

Details about the domestic dispute were not immediately released. It’s not clear whether Freeman has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s