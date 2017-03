BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police are warning people of a phone call hoax. People have been getting phone calls from the same number as the State Police Barracks in South Boston, only the calls aren’t really from the state police.

It’s an illegal tactic called spoofing. The caller tells you to hold for an officer regarding a warrant issued against you. Then, a fake officer will ask you to get money, and meet them somewhere.

The calls are a hoax. Police advise you to hang up immediately.