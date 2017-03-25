Mass. residents react to pulling of health care bill

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Speaker of the house Paul Ryan said Friday, “This is a disappointing day for us” after deciding to pull the American Healthcare Act before congress could vote on the bill.

Some Massachusetts residents expressed frustration, others relief at the news.

Nelson Roman said “As an HIV positive man, who is someone with a pre-existing condition, the fact that this did not pass was super exciting for me. Someone who is on MassHealth, who is lower on the income spectrum. This was a celebratory thing”.

Pulling the bill means those covered under the affordable care act will keep their coverage for now. Jane Demers said “I think staying in place is better than moving on to where they wanted to put us, and I hope for an improvement”.

After failing to secure enough support from both sides of the aisle, Speaker Ryan expressed disappointment at a news conference Friday. Now it will be back to the drawing board for republicans who had long planned to repeal and replace the affordable care act.

Ryan said Friday “Doing big things is hard. All of us, all of us, myself included, we will need time to reflect on how we got to this moment, what we could’ve done to do it better”.

Some residents said congress owes it to their constituents to come to a solution. Brandon Hughes said “As a whole, America really needs them to pull together and figure something out for this. I’m sure there’s definitely some anxious people out there cause, they’re waiting to know what’s going to go on with their lives”.