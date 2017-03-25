Man arrested after car chase, assaulting officers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested 38 year old Demetric Waddy after a car chase in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that at about 1 o’clock Saturday morning, officers spotted Waddy driving a stolen car on Ft. Pleasant Avenue.

Waddy led police on a chase that ended when he crashed his car into a tree near Dickinson Street. That’s when he ran and allegedly broke into another car to hide.

When officers found him, Waddy allegedly pulled out a straight razor, and tried to hurt them.

Police eventually arrested Waddy, who will be arraigned Monday on multiple charges.