Man allegedly breaks into church in Springfield, steals speakers and soda

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is in police custody Saturday after he allegedly broke into a church and stole expensive electronics.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Springfield Police were called to the Open House Evangelistic Outreach Ministry on Sumner Avenue for a reported burglary. A witness told police that the suspect was apparently stacking the items in an alleyway nearby.

Springfield Police Officers Melissa Rodriguez and Daniel Leon-Resto arrived and found the suspect hiding nearby. The witness was able to identify the man as the suspect. The items stolen were a set of speakers, an amplifier, cords, and a 36-pack of soda.

The suspect, 20-year-old Carlos D. Principe of Springfield, was arrested and brought to the police lockup. He was charged with the following:

Breaking and entering a building during nighttime for a felony

Destruction of property over $250.00

Larceny over $250.00

He will be arraigned Monday, March 27th.

