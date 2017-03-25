3 Stars

Rated R

1 hour 40 minutes

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When was the last time you saw an outer space, “Alien” style thriller that had a political agenda?

“Life” takes us on a wild survival ride, and always with an underlying sense of menace. Jake Gyllenhaal’s scientific team is ready to break out the beer after finding “Life” on Mars. “Life” is in the form of what appears to be a harmless little organism.

But since “Life” is a doomsday thriller designed to chill the audience to the bone, don’t be surprised when the ulterior motives start simmering to the surface in the form of a sadistic slime.

What is that fast growing creature anxious for a one-way ride to civilization where he can really do some damage? We know right away Ryan Reynolds is about to play an abbreviated role as the sacrificial scientist.

Running barely one hour and forty minutes, “Life” gets right down to the business of raising our blood pressure, without wasting time on cutesy relationships at close quarters.

That’s why “Life” as we know it can put so much of a strain on your nervous system. At its best “Life” interrupts your flow of oxygen with a gravitational pull equaling 3 stars.

“Life” has the force of a good suspense thriller, with or without its political agenda