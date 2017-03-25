Hundreds enjoy open house at West Springfield Boys and Girls club

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people crowded the Boys and Girls gym in West Springfield for their 4th annual open house.

Guests enjoyed catered food stations, wine tasting, a raffle, and a live auction.

The event helped raise funds to enhance and expand club programs. It also provided financial aid for families in need, who want to become members.

According to Dan D’Angelo, the Executive Director of the West Springfield Boys and Girls club, Saturday night’s event helps get people in the building. He told 22News, “They grew up here. They were a club member. They were a club kid, and it gets them back engaged. Having that interaction and collaboration at these events is really what the fundraiser is all about.”

The West Springfield Boys and Girls club hope to have raised $25,000 from Saturday night’s event. All proceeds will go towards expanding club programs.