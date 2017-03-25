Holyoke Police arrest Springfield man on heroin charges

Several hundred dollars in cash and small amount of marijuana were also seized

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident was arrested in Holyoke early Saturday morning on charges of possessing and intending to distribute heroin.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News that around 12:45 a.m., Holyoke Police pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Essex and Maple Streets. While speaking with the driver, 30-year-old Brandon Chambers of Springfield, the officers noticed what appeared to be packets of heroin inside the car.

Chambers allegedly tried to hide those packets from the officers. Chambers was arrested, and officers seized 100 bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Chambers was charged with:

  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Possession of class A narcotic (heroin)
  • Possession with intent to distribute class A narcotic (heroin)
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Brandon Chambers will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, March 27th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s