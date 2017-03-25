Holyoke Police arrest Springfield man on heroin charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident was arrested in Holyoke early Saturday morning on charges of possessing and intending to distribute heroin.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News that around 12:45 a.m., Holyoke Police pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Essex and Maple Streets. While speaking with the driver, 30-year-old Brandon Chambers of Springfield, the officers noticed what appeared to be packets of heroin inside the car.

Chambers allegedly tried to hide those packets from the officers. Chambers was arrested, and officers seized 100 bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Chambers was charged with:

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Possession of class A narcotic (heroin)

Possession with intent to distribute class A narcotic (heroin)

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Brandon Chambers will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, March 27th.