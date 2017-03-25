GySgt. Thomas Sullivan to be awarded Navy and Marine Corps Medal

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A true American hero and one of Springfield’s own is being honored with the highest noncombat medal, by the United States Department of the Navy.

Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan, who was raised in Springfield, was killed in an ISIS-inspired terror attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2015. He was killed while trying to save the lives of fellow Marines.

His family told 22News his memory and legacy will forever live on.

Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt will be honored with the highest non-combat medal for heroism by the United States Department of the Navy. The medal is given to members of the Navy and Marine Corps.

It’s been almost two years since this hometown hero made the ultimate sacrifice, but his legacy continues to inspire people.

Sullivan’s family will travel to Chattanooga for the ceremony on May 7th.

On 22News at 10 and 11, we’ll have local reaction about how Sullivan continues to inspire, and what his legacy means to western Massachusetts.

