Democratic leaders discuss Trump-era politics at UMass Amherst

People described the era of the Trump Administration as an uncertain time

By Published: Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A progressive political forum was held Saturday night in Amherst to put a focus on the liberal political agenda.

Republican president Donald Trump has ushered in a new era of conservative policies and practices. So Congressman Jim McGovern and Deputy Democratic National Committee Chair Keith Ellison mediated a dialogue of alternative progressive ideas at Stockbridge Hall on the campus of UMass Amherst. They also took questions from the audience.

People told 22News why they came. Marguerite Suozzo-Gole of Northampton said, “I would like to hear them address how they plan to work with local activists groups on the ground to engage the Democratic Party from the grassroots up.”

People described the era of the Trump Administration as an uncertain time.

Related Political News:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s