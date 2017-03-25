Connecticut delegation pleased with Obamacare repeal failure

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation say the country avoided “disaster” when Republican efforts to repeal “Obamacare” failed.

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders removed the repeal bill off the House floor Friday when it became clear it would fail badly.

Connecticut’s all-Democratic delegation said Friday that the Republican plan would result in millions of Americans losing their health insurance and give tax breaks to the rich.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal called the GOP failure a “meltdown” that marked “a massive failure of governance by a reckless, irresponsible administration and its partisan congressional leadership.”

Sen. Chris Murphy says the Republican plan might not be dead for long. He believes the president and Republicans in Congress will try to revive their efforts to undermine former President Barack Obama’s health care law.