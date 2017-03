LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Sad news Saturday night was passed along by the Ludlow Police Department.

They announced that longtime police dog Rocky passed away, after what they describe as a sudden illness.

Rocky was the K-9 companion of Officer Whitney. Officer Whitney wants to thank the Eastfield Hospital for Animals for their care, and the Wilbraham Police and officer Joe Brewer for their compassion.

Ludlow Police described Rocky as a valued part of their police family.