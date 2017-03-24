Video: Violent suspect hit by police car in pursuit

Warning: Some viewers may find this video too graphic.

(CNN) – Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are releasing a dashcam video of an officer running over a crime suspect with his cruiser. The incident happened last Saturday, as officers chased Madison Dickson.

With a reputation for extreme violence, authorities weren’t taking any chances with Madison Dickson, even after she had been run over by a police cruiser.

Not knowing where the gun was or if she was still posing a threat, police shout commands and even shoot her with a taser.

Jeanne Mackenzie of the Tulsa Police said, “If she still had a gun or still had a knife in her hand, we make announcements to them to drop it. Sometimes they are tasered to see if they dropped the gun or dropped the knife. They have to get that weapon away from them before we can approach them.”

Dickson died in the hospital after the incident. She was a suspect in a series of crimes, including two shootings earlier this month.

Police say she fired at them as they chased her, so one officer purposely hit her to eliminate the threat.

