Veteran from Granby honored at hockey game

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A U.S. Marine whose house in Granby was damaged by a fire back in December of 2016 was honored at a hockey game in Medford, Friday night.

Marine Sergeant Joshua Bouchard was forced out of his home after the fire left widespread damages.

On Friday, the Boston Wounded Vet Run hosted a charity hockey game to raise money for five service members that were wounded in Afghanistan. Bouchard was wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan, and said he is so grateful.

“I can’t thank them enough, they’re doing the same thing that we do overseas but they help and protect us in our own country,” said Bouchard.

Friday’s event was expected to raise $5,000 to $10,000. Last year, they raised around $160,000.