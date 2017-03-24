Valley Opportunity Council will help teens look for jobs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the colder months, low income families depend on the Valley Opportunity Council for heating assistance, but during the summer months, the council helps find jobs for needy teenagers.

At their office in Chicopee, the Valley Opportunity Council began preparations on Friday to find work for 100 teenagers this summer. At least one will at 22News.

Council Director Kristen Wing told 22News she is anticipating a variety of jobs across the city. “We have child care positions. We’re very excited to have someone over at WWLP this summer, plus maintenance, janitorial, we’re really trying to put the kids where they’ll be successful.”

During April, the Valley Opportunity Council will start taking applications to match some 100 teenagers with a summer job that’s best for them.