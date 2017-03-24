UMass school spirit still strong with Pat Kelsey not taking coaching job

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Pat Kelsey stunned UMass Amherst on Thursday when he suddenly decided not to take the job he agreed to as the head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Just minutes before UMass was about to introduce Kelsey Thursday afternoon, he turned the job down. UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said, “We left him with two hours to prepare for the press conference, and at 3:25 p.m. he called. So I had absolutely no indication that this was on the horizon.”

Kelsey asked Bamford to be released from the agreement for unspecified personal reasons. In a statement, Kelsey explained:

For personal reasons, I have asked the University of Massachusetts to allow me to be released from the offer I accepted to be the head men’s basketball coach. To be clear, this decision is entirely personal and in no way an assessment of the commitment UMass made to me personally or to the resources available at UMass to have a nationally-recognized program. I apologize to Chancellor Subbaswamy, Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford, members of the basketball program and the UMass community who embraced my appointment this week and made me feel welcome since arriving on campus yesterday.

Kelsey was formally introduced to the team over dinner the night before he changed his mind.

UMass student Sean Enright told 22News, “I’m just going to hope the personal reasons were real. I’m just going to assume the guy wanted to help out the school, wanted to be there.”

Athletic Communications Director Molly O’Mara told 22News the university still has to work out the legal agreements in Kelsey’s $1 million buyout. For now, Kelsey will be staying at Winthrop in South Carolina, where he will continue as the head men’s basketball coach.

Student Tyler Leneau said the news isn’t shaking the school’s spirit too terribly, and he looks forward to seeing who accepts the job next. “We were kind of looking forward to having a better basketball team, and this doesn’t help,” said Leneau. “But, at the same time, Bill Belichick pulled this stunt a few years ago, and it worked out for him.”

UMass is resuming its search for another coach.