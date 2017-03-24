Red Cross helping 4 people after an apartment fire in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police had to close a section of Route 9 in Ware for 90 minutes, Friday night, because of an apartment house fire.

Ware Fire Chief Thomas Coulombe told 22News the fire started in a multi-unit apartment building at 15 Canal Street, around 9:00 p.m. Friday. He said the fire started in the first floor apartment, which is vacant.

There were no reports of any injures, but two nearby apartments had to be evacuated, Chief Coulombe said. The American Red Cross is assisting four people with finding some place to stay Friday night.

Police reopened the westbound side of Route 9 at 10:30 p.m. Friday, but Canal Street remained closed while firefighters cleared the area. Chief Coulombe said the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

apartment fire in Ware. I'll have a live report on #22News at 11pm pic.twitter.com/VFBVZErA5D — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) March 25, 2017

