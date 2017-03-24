Team with blind students competes in robotics competition

(CNN) – Before a robot is turned loose in a tournament ring, competitors have to make sure it’s ready to rumble; and like the 50 plus other teams in the tournament, team Dark Side had to pass inspection.

The slogan on the back of the shirts, “May the braille be with you”, is a sure sign this team is different.

Danny Grimes, an Iowa City West Student, said, “We can do it and we can pass it down to other visually impaired students. That’s our goal.”

Three members are totally blind, three others have very limited vision, and two can see. Some jobs in building the robot were harder than others.

Kadyn Haggard, one of the visually-impaired students, said, “Getting staples out of stuff. That was a horrible job. I almost hurt myself trying to get those staples out of the board, man.”

Team Dark Side did a few things differently, many of the components had labels in braille, and in the competition itself, a student who can see will do all the driving as the robot performs tasks to earn points.

And while the visually impaired students got a little extra help to get here. They just want to compete like anyone else.

Sara Larkin, an Iowa Braille School instructor, said, “They’ve already got so much out of it. It’s just amazing most of them had not touched most of those power tools. They had not touched a screwdriver or hammers.”