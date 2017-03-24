Teacher allegedly had sex & used drugs with student

(WFLA) – Detectives say a Hernando County, Florida high school teacher has admitted she had sex with a student at least five times and also drank alcohol and used marijuana with the boy.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Michelle Valvo, 34, who is an art teacher at the high school where she met the student. “She and he both said there was alcohol being used, marijuana being used during [the sexual] encounters,” said Denise Moloney of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Valvo was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

