State Senator Humason hosts pancake breakfast in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a who’s who of state lawmakers as State Senator Don Humason organized the brunch at Pomeroy’s Sugar House in Westfield on Friday. The pancakes and waffles were on the griddle and the freshly tapped sap was transformed into sugary sweet maple syrup.

It’s an annual gathering of state lawmakers, mayors and city councilors that builds camaraderie and gets people talking across party lines. Senator Humason told 22News it’s important for lawmakers to take their legislative agendas outside the marble walls of the state house and into this more casual setting.

“We do something in Massachusetts very well. Something different than they do in Washington. We actually talk to each other,” Humason explained. “This is one of those events where we can do it in a fun way. There might be some politics and pancakes going on, but most of it is just ‘How are you? How is your family? What are you working on?’ It’s a nice way to do that team-building that we like.”

Senator Humason said the event dates back more than 20 years to his predecessor, Mike Knapik. Humason said he doesn’t plan on stopping the popular tradition any time soon.