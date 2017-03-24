Springfield Police: Man sold heroin out of U-Haul

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a man who they say had been driving around the city making drug sales out of a U-Haul truck.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says that this is the second arrest for the suspected dealer- 44 year-old John Smith of Springfield- in just the last two months.

Delaney says that on Thursday afternoon, police were called to Sycamore Street on a tip that someone was dealing heroin from a parked U-Haul truck. He says that detectives immediately recognized Smith, who had just been arrested in January for selling “large amounts” of heroin, and then allegedly trying to run officers over when they were attempting to make the arrest.

Police decided to keep Smith under surveillance, and followed him as Delaney says the suspect made a sale of “White House”-stamped heroin at Greene and Hancock Street. Police then followed Smith to Noel Street, where they waited for him to get out of the truck. They moved in and arrested him once he got out of the vehicle.

Delaney says officers found Smith to be carrying 10 bags of “White House” heroin, one gram of cocaine, and $679 in cash.

He is being charged with heroin distribution, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and driving with a suspended license.

Police also arrested the man who allegedly bought the heroin from Smith at Greene and Hancock Streets- 57 year-old William Holmes of Springfield. Holmes is charged with possession of heroin.

Both men are scheduled for arraignment Friday in Springfield District Court.