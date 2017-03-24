Springfield company fined for discharging fluid into storm drain

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A scrap metals recycling company in Springfield is being penalized $5,000 by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for improper discharge of fluid.

According to a MassDEP news release, Joseph Freedman Company, Inc. self-reported discharging 2,500 gallons of machine cutting fluid into a storm drainage system at its facility on Stevens Street over the course of several months. The discharge reportedly stopped on June 16, 2016.

The cutting fluid is a water-based mixture that contains petroleum hydrocarbons. MassDEP says the company has since re-trained its employees on procedures for collection and disposal of the fluid.