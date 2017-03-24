Some local physicians & patients pleased Obamacare didn’t get repealed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Republicans spent the last two days desperately trying to drum up support for the American Health Care Act, switching “no” votes to “yes”, but it wasn’t to be.

President Donald Trump told the media on Friday, “It really is a critical vote for the Republican party and for the people of our country to finally repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare.”

Friday was a huge setback for the President and congressional leaders trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act. After hours of deliberation, the GOP was unable to get enough votes and had to withdraw the bill.

22News spoke with Dr. Ira Helfand, of Family Care Medical Center, about how his clients would have been affected, if the bill passed. The doctor said, “Well it would have been terrible for my patients, a whole lot of them would have potentially lost their Medicaid. They would have lost access to basic health services, mental health, maternal care, mammograms and other kinds of screenings.”

A patient, who feared her healthcare was in jeopardy, told 22News, the country still needs a better plan. Tuesday Sinclair of East Longmeadow said, “I think that they should just go back and keep working on it. I don’t think they should just say, Obamacare is it. I think, because I think it’s a revolving plan.”

It seems for now Obamacare is here to stay. The law was approved in 2010 with no Republican votes.