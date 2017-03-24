Shirtless Florida man facing charges after eating pancakes in street

LAKELAND, Fla. (WISH) — Don’t eat pancakes in the roadway. It’s a message Florida police are sending after they say a man did just that.

Kiaron Thomas, 21, faces preliminary charges of placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic after police say he enjoyed a plate of pancakes in the middle of the street.

Photos shared by the Lakeland Police Department on Facebook show the shirtless Thomas wearing pajama pants and sitting in front of a small table with pancakes and syrup.

Police say officers were called to the unusual scene on Tuesday morning. When confronted, Thomas admitted he pulled the stunt as a prank.

“Thomas’s actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction,” the department wrote on Facebook.

He’s scheduled to appear in court April 25.