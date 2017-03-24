Riverside Village nominated to the National Register of Historic Places

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Riverside Village in Gill has been nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. Residents have been trying to get this historic village on the National Register for the past 20 years.

The Riverside Village located along Route 2 goes back to the 1700’s and is considered a residential historic district. It was once a neighborhood of mill workers of the Turners Falls Lumber Company during the late 1800’s. Its development was directly related to its location on the Connecticut River.

Kit Carpenter of the Gill Historic Commission told 22News “It’s a close-knit community. It’s a hard-working one. It represents some of the finest parts of Gill because it represents all the industry.” Carpenter added that places on the National Register usually qualify for grants and tax incentives.

The Riverside Village was one of five historic resources approved by the Massachusetts Historical Commission for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.