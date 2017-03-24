Researchers find ideal locations for out of hospital defibrilators

(CNN) – In the United States, cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death for people over 40.

If the heart stops and no help is available, a person can die within minutes, but that does not need to be the case. More than 11 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest could be saved by increasing access to defibrillators.

Cardiac arrest is caused by a malfunction in the heart which leads to arrhythmia. It can often be avoided by supplying an electrical shock from an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, effectively jump starting the heart.

Researchers have come up with a list of businesses that could play a role in reducing deaths caused by out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and the two places that top the list are coffee shops and ATM’s.

The findings, published in the journal ‘Circulation,’ are based on the following, most people wouldn’t know where to find an AED in public, but they could point out the closest coffee shop or ATM.

If rescuers knew exactly where to locate a defibrillator in an emergency, they could save time and lives.

Another factor that pushed the businesses to the top of the list was operating hours. Both coffee shops and ATM’s are usually open later than traditional 9-5 businesses. They’re easily recognizable and accessible, and they’re equipped with cameras and electricity.

Researchers admit that cost could be prohibitive in making their vision a reality. The technology used for defibrillators is not cheap, and many devices would likely end up not being used.