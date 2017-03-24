Report: Man’s escape from detention facility was preventable

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An investigation into how an inmate broke out of a Rhode Island prison and went on the run for five days has found that the escape was preventable, inexcusable and directly related to a series of human errors.

James Morales fled the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls December 31st. The board of directors for the corporation overseeing the prison released a summary of its investigation Friday.

It says a search of Morales didn’t uncover a cutting device in his shoe and he was left unattended in the recreation yard, giving him time to climb a basketball hoop and cut through fencing. Three employees remain on paid administrative leave. One resigned.

The board says it’s removing free standing basketball hoops and enhancing security.

Morales was captured in Massachusetts.

